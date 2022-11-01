Dewas: Country indebted to ‘Indian Iron Man’: SP Singh

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The above-mentioned statement was made by the superintendent of police (SP) Dr Shiv Dayal Singh during the National Unity Day swearing-in ceremony at Shrimant Tukojirao Puar Stadium. He urged that the citizens should live with the feeling of patriotism and unity, just like Sardar Vallabhai Patel aka "Indian Iron Man ''did. Reportedly, a marathon titled "Run for Unity" was conducted for the youth, which was flagged off by additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavach and Aarti Jagdish Patil from Sayaji Dawar. At the conclusion of the unity run, nutritious food was distributed by the municipal corporation at the stadium. In the marathon, students of Narayan Vidya Mandir No 1, Model School, K P College, Chimnabai, College of Science and Military Training Institutes and others participated in it. The programme was conducted by district sports officer Hemant Suveer and a vote of thanks was proposed by Javed Pathan.

