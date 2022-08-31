Dewas: National Sports Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Several educational institutions and departments commemorated National Sports Day with great enthusiasm and fervour which is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Programmes were organized at Vijay Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Balgarh and Tukojirao Pawar Stadium in Dewas. Chief guest Kailash Dhangar, regional head, Vidya Bharti described sports as an important part of life and encouraged the players to perform better.

He also talked about the celebration of the Day all over India to honour the dedication and contribution of the nation’s sports heroes and champions for bringing laurels for the country. A total of 1,100 Saraswati Shishu Mandir of Malwa province celebrated the sports day in which a large number of players took part.

Varun Solanki leaves with Indian team for Asian softball

Versatile Varun Solanki has been selected for the Indian team in wake of Asian Soft Ball Championship going to be held in Japan from September 3 to 6, 2022.

Giving information, Sameer Gupte, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Softball Association told that Varun had earlier attended training camps of the Indian team in Nellore Andhra Pradesh, Bundi Rajasthan, Indore Madhya Pradesh, Pali Rajasthan and Delhi. The Indian team left for Japan on August 29.

Ramesh Mendola, president of Madhya Pradesh Softball Association, Manoj Rajani, president of Dewas District Softball Association, Praveen Anavakar, CEO, Indian Softball Association also extended hearty wishes on his achievement and encouraged him to perform well in the sport in future.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal protest over interfaith elopement in Dewas district