Dewas: 'My councillor should be from my ward'

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness rally with placards was taken out by people of Ward number-7, Dewas, to alert others to elect the councillor from the ward itself. This was done under the guidance of former councillor Dilip Bangar.

Dilip said that elections of Ward No 7, Ujjain Road area are about to be held. This awareness rally was conducted to awaken the common voters that the councillor of the ward should be a resident of it, not of another region and we can reach him easily.

According to information, an outsider from Ward number 7 is being contested from here. Due to this, there is a lot of anger among common people. There are 45 wards in Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) and there are some candidates who are demanding tickets for other wards irrespective of their residential address.

Notably, the selection of candidates has not been done by both parties, but the voices of protest could be heard due to the flurry of outside candidates.

