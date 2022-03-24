e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Municipal corporation organises Licence Fee Recovery Camp

The camp was organised for the convenience of establishment operators for making new licences and for improving the status of the current licences.

FP News Service | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day camp was organised by the municipal corporation for the recovery of pending licence fees and for the renewal of licences of various establishments in the commercial area, Novelty Square.

During the camp, an amount of outstanding licence fee of Rs 15,000 was deposited by 23 establishment operators.

At the venue, revenue inspector Hafeez Mansoori received all the documents for the licence applications. In-charge of the garbage collection fee Harendra Singh Thakur said the amount of garbage collection fee was also being deposited by the establishment operators at the camp.

