Dewas: City Congress celebrates Shaheed Day

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The city Congress organised a programme on Shaheed Diwas at the statues of martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, located at the Gajra Gear Circle. District Congress president Manoj Rajani was present in the programme where he said, “We should never let the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru go in vain and be ready to serve the country with our lives.

Senior Congress members, including Rajani, garlanded the statues and paid tributes to the martyrs by observing a silence for two minutes.

Congress spokesperson Sudhir Sharma conducted the programme and thanked Nilesh Verma.

Congress leader Nazar Sheikh, Dipesh Kanungo, Rohit Sharma, Anil Goswami, Digvijay Singh Jhala, Chandrapal Singh Solanki, Pradeep Banafar, Munna Sarkar, Satish Pujari, Amitesh Pandey, Raja Shukla, Mayank Jain, Rahul Pawar, Vijay Chauhan, Nirbhay Gujarati, Aamir Sheikh, Seshan Kalyane, Asif Ali, Dharmendra Mishra, Rustam Pathan, Akram Sheikh, Dushyant Panchal, Babulal Malviya, Tejram Malviya, Sunil Shukla, Bhupendra Singh Base, Sunil Solanki and many other Congress members were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:29 AM IST