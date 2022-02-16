Dewas: Municipal corporation goes all out to recover pending property tax

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Corporationís revenue department team has been taking strict action for recovery of property tax across the town. The corporation has served notices to major defaulters and the team conducted seizure after non-repayment of the property tax.

The team led by revenue officer Praveen Pathak sealed KNP industrial unit in Industrial Area No 1 due to non-deposit of due property tax of Rs 4,64,000, during the course of action.

In-charge assistant commissioner Turab Khan said that seizure against defaulters would continue. The major defaulters in urban areas were depositing property tax on their land or establishments. The civic body team is taking action for recovery in Ward No 29, 30, 39, 40 and 41 through camps. Cases of seizure are also being registered, he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: With offline exam from tomorrow prohibitory orders too return to centres

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:33 PM IST