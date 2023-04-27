Dewas: MP Dodgeball team to participate in junior national meet

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Dodgeball team would leave the city on Thursday to participate in 15th Junior National Dodgeball Championship. This competition is being organised in Chandigarh from April 28 to 30.

Madhya Pradesh Dodgeball Association president Praveen Sangate said that best players of the state were selected for the competition.

Khushboo Soni, Ritu Lodhi, Shruti Lodhi, Toshika Batham, Yashika Thakur, Kanak Ghavri, Mannu Sharma, Shalini Sharma, Nidhi Yadav and Apoorva Uike would play in the girl’s category.

Pushkar Singh Rajput, Ansh Rai, Bhupendra, Aditya, Shivam, Saurabh, Tushar, Nikunj, Braj Kumar, Uvesh Raja and Aditya Sour in the boys category.

Girls’ coaches are Rashi Sangate and Chandrasekhar Swami. Boys’ coaches are Kapil Vyas and Teju Solanki. Sports guru Radheshyam Solanki, Sudesh Sangate, Samik Desai, Hemendra Nigam, Aman Shriwas, Ajay Makwana, Janvi Sangate and others congratulated the players.