Dewas: Mayor inspects Kshipra treatment plant, dam and Rajanal pond

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The city mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal inspected the Kshipra treatment plant, dam and Rajanal pond to ensure access of clean drinking water to the city. Water that is being supplied in the city is purified from the filter plant located on the Kshipra River. The mayor herself did the water testing process in the lab.

After this, she went to inspect the dam and got all the information related to the dam from the officers. Then she took a stock of the Rajanal pond located on Bhopal road. Mayor informed that the water being supplied is of good quality. On this occasion, Manish Sen, mayor-in-council member Jitendra Makwana, and others were also present.