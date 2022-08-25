Dewas: Mayor inspects DMC offices

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Geeta Agrawal along with the leader of the ruling party, and councillors inspected the municipal office on Tuesday.

They went to all the departments of the corporation to get acquainted with the officers and employees and visited departments like Pension, Public Works, Building Permission, Water Supply, and others.

The mayor also observed the working system of the estate branch. She also received information about the fund provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Mayor Aggarwal said that for the convenience of the common citizens of the city, the Mayor's helpline will be soon started by the council. She also instructed the respective officers to cut a day's payment of the building's cleaning agency for not maintaining the cleanliness of the second floor.

Secretary Lokendra Solanki, deputy commissioner, finance Puneet Shukla, and others were also present.

Read Also Bhopal: Assistant professor at government institution arrested on charges of raping student