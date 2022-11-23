Dewas: 'Maintain system of collecting dry and wet waste separately'

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The member-in-council (MIC) meeting was chaired by the Municipal Corporation mayor at the municipality hall on Tuesday. Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal took a stock of various development work in the city and also gave approval to various projects. In the meeting, council commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, deputy commissioner Lokendrasinh Solanki, MIC member Ganesh Patel, Ram Yadav, and others were also present.

Addressing the Swachh Bharat Mission mayor instructed the sanitisation in-charges to maintain the system of collecting dry and wet waste separately. She also approved the work of widening the Chandrashekhar Azad Marg which stretches from the city bus stand to Rajbada. The mayor also approved an idol of Shivaji Maharaj on the island, situated in the middle of Mitha Talab. However, the decision on accepting the proposal of the re-densification project for the construction of the municipality's employee houses has been shifted to the next meeting.