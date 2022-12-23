Dewas: Legal literacy camp held at Kautilya Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A legal literacy camp was organised at Dewas Kautilya Academy on Thursday. The camp was conducted on the instruction of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur. Arrangements were done in the presence of district Legal Services Authority principal judge Prabhat Kumar Mishra.

In the camp, district Legal Services Authority secretary Niharika Singh gave information about free legal aid, POCSO Act and women's rights. First district judge, Dewas, Manish Singh Thakur explained cyber laws to the students. Kautilya Academy director Chirag Yadav conducted the programme. A large number of students were also present.