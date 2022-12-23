e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: Legal literacy camp held at Kautilya Academy

Dewas: Legal literacy camp held at Kautilya Academy

In the camp, district Legal Services Authority secretary Niharika Singh gave information about free legal aid, POCSO Act and women's rights

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A legal literacy camp was organised at Dewas Kautilya Academy on Thursday. The camp was conducted on the instruction of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur. Arrangements were done in the presence of district Legal Services Authority principal judge Prabhat Kumar Mishra.

In the camp, district Legal Services Authority secretary Niharika Singh gave information about free legal aid, POCSO Act and women's rights. First district judge, Dewas, Manish Singh Thakur explained cyber laws to the students. Kautilya Academy director Chirag Yadav conducted the programme. A large number of students were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dewas residents can participate in liveability survey of central govt
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth ends life two months after marriage

Indore: Youth ends life two months after marriage

Indore: IMC inspector killed after being hit by city bus

Indore: IMC inspector killed after being hit by city bus

Indore: High Court Empty cartridges are not ‘ammunition’ under Arms Act

Indore: High Court Empty cartridges are not ‘ammunition’ under Arms Act

Indore: 60 new grids to be built in Malwa-Nimar from January

Indore: 60 new grids to be built in Malwa-Nimar from January

Indore: Green carpet for PBD guests at Khajrana Ganesh, Ranjit Hanuman 

Indore: Green carpet for PBD guests at Khajrana Ganesh, Ranjit Hanuman 