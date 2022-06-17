Dewas: Karni Sena stages protest against Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Karni Sena members including women staged a protest against Sonkatch MLA and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas on Friday.

The protest against the former Cabinet minister erupted in the town after one of his audio tapes went viral in which Congress leader allegedly used derogatory words against one of the members of the Rajput community.

Upset over this, Karni Sena members staged the protest at the Sayaji Dwar in the middle of the town.

Karni Sena workers were carrying a placard in their hands having Verma’s picture on it. Several activists hit the picture with slippers and later set it on fire, raising slogans.

Recently, the Congress party has announced the name of Vinodini Vyas as the mayoral candidate. She belongs to the Brahmin community. Since then, dissatisfaction has emerged among the party workers.

A worker had spoken to Verma on mobile regarding this, during which Verma had told the worker in abusive language that this ticket was given by Digvijaya Singh, who is a Rajput himself. Verma was furious at the Congress candidate's bail being forfeited.

Nonetheless, attempts were made to contact Verma but he could not be contacted even after repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the workers and the party were divided into two factions. On Wednesday, Congress leader Shiva Chaudhary's daughter-in-law Manisha Deepak Chaudhary, showing a rebellious attitude, filled the nominations for the mayoral candidate as an independent contestant. Earlier, senior Congress leader Jayaprakash Shastri had resigned as the chairman of the Congress's Disciplinary Committee. He is also being linked to the mayor's ticket. Talking to media persons, Manisha Chaudhary accused factionalism in the party.

