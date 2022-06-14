Dewas authorities gear up to improve traffic

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Municipal Corporation and the police administration was chaired by CSP Vivek Singh Chauhan and traffic DSP Kiran Sharma at the Corporation office to improve the traffic arrangements of the city.

During this, various orders for traffic control were released under the guidance of SP Dr Shivdayal Singh. It was declared that the Municipal Corporation and police department will run a campaign to make traffic facilities better.

Orders were passed to intensively check people driving around in suspicious conditions and youngsters sitting idle in public places would also be checked. Arrangements will be made to ensure that there is no darkness in the streets.

Along with this, the traders will be asked to ensure that their customers properly park their vehicles in the prescribed limits. Emphasising on smoothening of the traffic on the main road and city market, the CSP and DSP said that our aim is not to harass the traders or the hawkers.

For this, CSP and DSP issued guidelines in this regard to all the station in-charges and officers and employees related to traffic.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch post in Guna auctioned for Rs 23 lakh