Dewas: Grand Tiranga rally taken out

Dewas (Mdhya Pradesh): To mark 75 years of Indian Independence, a massive 'Tiranga (Tricolor) rally' was carried out under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav Committee.

The rally was flagged off from Sayaji Gate and passed through prominent places and concluded at Tukojirao Panwar Stadium located on Bhopal road. Convener Om Prakash Jagawat emphasised the importance of the rally and told that the objective of the rally was to spread awareness regarding 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative of the Government to inspire citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and to invoke the feeling of patriotism.

He urged the citizens of people to put up a flag on their homes from 13th August. District collector Chandramouli Shukla, BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal, corporation chairman Ravi Jain, Raisingh Saindhav, Rai Singh Jadhav among others were present as guests. The rally witnessed the participation of a large number of people including officials from district administration and civic bodies.

District education officer Hiralal Khushal, Rajesh Khatri, Hemendra Nigam and others played a crucial role in the rally. The rally was conducted by Amritrao Panwar while co-convener Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangate extended a vote of thanks.

