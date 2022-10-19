e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Free dental check-up camp by Indian Dental Association

The camp was managed by Poonam Dwivedi Purohit and Chetan Yadav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): A free dental check-up camp was conducted in the city under the joint aegis of the Indian Dental Association and Kautilya Educational Academy, Dewas at the educational institution's premises.

In the camp, more than 200 students were given free dental examination and were explained about how to keep their teeth clean. It was presided over by Dr Abhishek Soni, president, the Indian Dental Association, Dewas branch. The camp was managed by Poonam Dwivedi Purohit and Chetan Yadav.

On this occasion, Dr Varun Anand, Dr Ashok Singh Sandhav, Dr Ankit Agarwal, Dr Abhiraj Soni and others were also present.

