Dewas: Food vendor’s licence registration and training camp conducted

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation (MC) organised food vendors' licence registration and training camp in the meeting hall under the “Eat Right Challenge" on Thursday. The said camp was guided by the designated officer and deputy director of Food and Drug Administration (FSSAI), Dewas. During this, vendors were made aware of the precautions to be taken while making food items.

"Sketch the Art to Create Indore '' trainer Ravi Prakash addressed the camp and said that it is mandatory for all food vendors to have a medical certificate as per the norms of the Government of India. In addition, food vendors should also have a food licence. He also highlighted a few points about the cleanliness in and around the food stall.

He suggested covering the hair with a cap while cooking or serving the food to the customers. He also advised that the cooks should have short hair and nails and he must always wear footwear while present in the stall. To prevent the spread of waterborne disease, he urged the vendors to use mineral water while making edibles.

Apart from this, while talking about the ingredients, he said that one should check for the FSSAI mark and the expiry date of the material. A large number of vendors from the city attended the camp.

