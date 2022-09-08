Dewas: Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia enthrals audience with his performance

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A musical programme was organised at Vashisht Gurukul Higher Secondary School, Awas Nagar Dewas on Wednesday. During this, world-renowned flute player Rakesh Chaurasia a recipient of Bharatiya Sangeet Akademi, Aditya Birla Kala Kiran, Guru Shishya, Sangeet Ratna, and many others enthralled everyone with his performance.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp in front of the Goddess Sharda idol by the guests. Later, the welcome address was given by professor Vishal Dubey of the institution. Chaurasia said that music is an important mode of human life, which provides a healthy environment for human beings without stress. He also answered questions raised by the children related to music. The said event was conducted by Nikita Malviya and a vote of thanks was proposed by Arjun Pawar.

Read Also Bhopal: Unidentified men make abortive bid to break into bank