Dewas: Cycle rally held on World Bicycle Day

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle rally was organised on the occasion of World Bicycle Day at Dewas under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and the Sports Department. It was guided by Collector Chandramouli Shukla on Friday. Along with popularising cycling, message of voter awareness was also given through the rally.

A large number of youth, sports organisations, Bharat Scouts and Guides, NCC and representatives of social organisations participated in the rally. A voter awareness pledge was also administered to the youth present on the occasion.

The rally was flagged off from Sayaji Dwar by NYK director Arvind Shridhar, Sports Department officer Hemant Subir and Vikram Awardee Sudesh Sangte. During this, Hemant provided information about the Fit India Campaign. A vote of thanks was proposed by NYK programme assistant Anil Jain.