Dewas: Commissioner inspects sewage treatment plant

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): 14 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) sewage plants under Dewas municipality was inspected by commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. After examining the plants, he asked the plant authorities to wisely use the treated water.

He gave suggestions that it could be used by fire brigade to extinguish the fire, clean the road or can be utilised in watering the plants in public gardens.

Later, he also visited the Marduk Pushkar pond to examine its water quality. To maintain the greenery of the area, the commissioner gave the necessary instruction to corporation’s assistant engineer Jagdish Verma and garden in-charge Dinesh Chauhan.

Along with this, he also took stock of cleaning work in each block. Corporation’s executive engineer Nagesh Verma, Induprabha Bharti, deputy engineer Vijay Jadhav and others were also present.

