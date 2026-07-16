Dewas College Organises Anti-Drug Rally, Human Chain Under 'Nash Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' | FP photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness rally and a human chain were organised under the 'Nash Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' campaign at Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Krishnaji Rao Pawar Government Science College, Dewas, as per the directives of the Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The rally concluded at K.P. College.

The programme was held under the guidance of the college Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and principal Dr R. S. Anare, with the support of the NCC units of K.P. College and Government Science College, Dewas, and Nahardarwaza police station.

NCC officer Captain Sanjay Gadage addressed NCC cadets and students on drug addiction, its harmful effects and preventive measures. Principal Dr Ratan Singh Anare administered an oath to students to stay away from drugs.

Nahardarwaza police station TI Alok Soni spoke about different forms of drug addiction and ways to prevent them.

Faculty members, including Dr B. S. Jadhav, Dr R. K. Maratha, Dr Seema Soni, Dr Vidya Maheshwari, Dr Zarina, Dr Satyam Soni, Neeraj Jain, Dr Bharti Kiyawat, Dr Rashmi Thakur, Prof.

Sandeep Singh Nagar and Dr Arun Kushwanshi, along with NCC cadets and students, attended the programme in large numbers.

Special cooperation for the programme was extended by Prof. Rakesh Kotiya and Jitendra Singh Rajput, in-charges of the Eco Club and Tourism Club.

The programme was conducted by Captain Dr Sanjay Gadage, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Captain Dr Sanjay Singh Baroniya.