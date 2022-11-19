Dewas: Collector finds many irregularities during surprise inspection

FP Photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas collector Rishab Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at various government institutions in Sonkatch tehsil on Friday.

During the surprise inspection, he instructed that action should be taken against officials/employees found to be negligent in work in Anganwadi centres, health centres, schools and government offices and did not attend the office on time.

He inspected the registration of the shop of Sanjay Jhala.

During the inspection of the Anganwadi centre in Bisakhedi village, the collector instructed to withhold one month's salary of the Anganwadi worker, supervisor and helper for negligence in work and Anganwadi workers, supervisors and assistants for negligence in work in the Anganwadi centre of Ward No 2 in Sonkatch as the children there were not getting breakfast. Collector Gupta also instructed the CDPO to issue show-cause notices and thereafter inspected the School of Excellence in Sonkatch. During the inspection, instructions were passed to withhold one month's salary of many teachers for unauthorised absence from school.

He also inspected Civil Hospital Sonkatch and instructed that notices be issued to Dr Adarsh Naneria, computer operator Rajesh Jadhav, NMA Suresh Sawner, Ophthalmic Assistant Prachi Rekwar for negligence.

