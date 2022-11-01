Dewas: Collector conducts review meeting

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Chandramauli Shukla guided the authorities to conduct various sports and cultural activities to commemorate the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day during the review meeting chaired by him at the collector meeting hall. The state is about to celebrate its foundation day from November 1 to 7. The collector informed that Prabhat Pheris will be taken out on the first day. Similarly, the women and child development department will organise the Ladli Laxmi Yojana programme. Cultural activities like rangoli making will be held on the third day. Many seminars, lectures, painting competitions focused on wildlife protection, energy conservation will be organised by the education department. In the meeting, he also provided necessary information to the revenue department regarding regular update of the names of beneficiaries on the Chief Minister Public Service Campaign portal. He also appreciated the district's rank under the campaign which was improved on the portal. He also wants the officer to be active on social media especially Twitter. The collector ordered the CMHO to conduct continuous campaign for making Ayushman cards with the help of the health department.

