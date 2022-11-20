Dewas: CMHO issues notice to absent officers, staff

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr MP Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of various health centres of Dewas. During the process, he issued many show-cause notices against the health centre officers and employees who were found absent during duty hours. This inspection was conducted under the guidance of district collector Rishav Gupta to make health centres a better place for patients. CHMO informed that he had taken note of the arrangement of Chidavad village health and nutrition day (vaccination session) organised at its sub-health centre. Here, he found negligence in vaccination records, the measles-rubella campaign, and the vaccination beneficiary list. After this, he issued a show cause notice against auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) Nirmala Jojha. He also instructed BMO Dr Ramgopal Sunwania to ensure the availability of essential medicines and equipment by supervising the block-level team of hospitals. Sharma also examined the lab, maternity ward, and work of the family planning camp at the Community Health Center, Tonkhurd. He also interacted with patients to know the status of the services they are receiving.