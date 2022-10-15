Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To make the beneficiaries avail the benefits of several government schemes, camps were organised in 45 wards of the city under Chief Minister's public service campaign on Friday. During this, public representatives of each ward were also found helping the eligible people in making and registering their Ayushman cards, Sambal cards and others with the survey team.

They also helped in submitting necessary documents needed for registering to the CM public service portal. In the camp, hundreds of beneficiaries submitted their applications to take advantage of the scheme. Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan informed that it will again be organised on October 16. Deputy commissioner, finance Punit Shukla, deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya, assistant commissioner Turab Khan and others were also present.