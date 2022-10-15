e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

During this, public representatives of each ward were also found helping the eligible people in making and registering their Ayushman cards, Sambal cards and others with the survey team.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To make the beneficiaries avail the benefits of several government schemes, camps were organised in 45 wards of the city under Chief Minister's public service campaign on Friday. During this, public representatives of each ward were also found helping the eligible people in making and registering their Ayushman cards, Sambal cards and others with the survey team.

They also helped in submitting necessary documents needed for registering to the CM public service portal. In the camp, hundreds of beneficiaries submitted their applications to take advantage of the scheme. Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan informed that it will again be organised on October 16. Deputy commissioner, finance Punit Shukla, deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya, assistant commissioner Turab Khan and others were also present.

Read Also
Indore: New trend in cyber fraud-Conmen dupe people on pretext of booking resort, hotels online
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat...

Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat...

Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan

Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan