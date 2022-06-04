Dewas: Burglars steal 5.5 tonnes iron bars from godown, brave ex-army man following road marks chases them for 25 km, gets them arrested by police

Representative Picture |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An ex-serviceman from Dewas exhibited exemplary courage and quick thinking after around 5.5 tonnes of iron bars were stolen from burglars late night in Dewas on Wednesday and chased burglars for 25 km and recovered his stolen goods.

The incident has been reported from Kamlapur police chowi in Dewas.

Some burglars targeted a godown in Amlaphata area. The facility is owned by Naib Subedar (Retired) Sureshchandra Bijonia.

The ex-army man told the police that he was asleep on Wednesday night when he heard loud noise from his godown and went to check the matter. He saw five burglars decamping with around 5.5 tonnes of iron bars stored in his godown in a loading vehicle. The brave ex-army officer did not fear the miscreants and gave them a chase.

From Amaltaas Phata to Arguli, he chased the fleeing burglars for around 25km.

The man had exhibited quick thinking and followed the marks on the road which got scratched as iron bars brushed against the road. Seeing the man relentlessly chasing them, the burglars lost courage and fled leaving the iron bars in the vehicle. Bijonia later informed the police which went to the spot and seized the goods. The police are also looking for the absconding burglars after registering the case under section 379 of the IPC.

The police have though named a single unknown miscreant while Bijonia claimed he has seen five men at the crime spot. Recently the Dewas police in a major crackdown had raided 16 deras of kanjars and seized looted goods worth five cr and arrested over 100 persons.

