Dewas Blast Case Takes Legal Turn As MP High Court Grants Bail To Factory Partner And Operator | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has granted bail to two accused, Mukesh Vij and Anil Malviya, in the case related to the deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Dewas district that claimed 12 lives and left 19 workers seriously injured.

Allowing the appeals filed by the accused, Justice Alok Awasthi set aside the trial court's order rejecting their bail applications. Both accused had been in jail since May 17.

In an important observation, the High Court held that merely being a factory owner, financier, manager or partner is not sufficient to establish criminal liability. The prosecution must establish the individual role of each accused and demonstrate their specific criminal acts in connection with the alleged offence.

The court described the explosion as a serious and tragic incident, observing that the tragedy could have been avoided had the prescribed safety standards been followed. However, it noted that prolonged incarceration cannot be justified solely on the basis of the seriousness of the allegations.

The court also clarified that the grant of bail does not amount to permission to resume firecracker manufacturing or storage activities.

The explosion took place on May 14, 2026, at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Dewas district. The investigation revealed that the factory lacked adequate fire safety arrangements, had not complied with the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) and licensing conditions, and allegedly stored explosives beyond the permitted limit.

According to the prosecution, Mukesh Vij was the financial controller and a partner in the factory, while Anil Malviya was allegedly responsible for its operations.

During the hearing, the state argued that the financial transactions of the accused and their respective roles in the factory established their knowledge of its activities and their common intention.

The defence, however, argued that no specific criminal act attributable to either accused had been established in connection with the deaths. It further submitted that the chargesheet had already been filed and there was no justification for continued detention.

After considering the arguments, the High Court allowed the appeals and granted bail to both accused, reiterating that criminal liability must be determined based on an individual's specific role and alleged acts, and not merely their association with the establishment.