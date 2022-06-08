e-Paper Get App

Dewas BJP functionary booked for rape

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhairavgarh police have registered a case of rape against a Dewas’ BJP functionary. He had raped a young woman on the pretext of marriage.

The girl came into contact with the BJP Kunal Singh Sengar reported to be the BJP secretary in Dewas through social media. Thereafter, they started meeting, Sengar promised to marry her and had a relationship with her.

When the girl pressed for marriage, the accused reportedly refused to marry her. Finally, she lodged a report in Bhairavgarh police station. The accused keeps on visiting Ujjain.

According to the police, the accused also forced the girl to abort twice. Meanwhile, it is being said that BJP has removed Sengar from his post with immediate effect.

article-image

