Dewas: Artistes showcase work Basant Utsav Sangam

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, Basant Utsav of Sangam artistes, an exhibition of artistes working in various arts fields was inaugurated by Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar. Former Mayor Subhash Sharma was also present on the occasion.

This is the second year when the exhibition is being organised as a mark of celebration of Basant Panchami here in Dewas.

Paintings, photographs and sculptures of the artists were exhibited at Vikram Sabha Bhawan. Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan also marked his presence at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Puar congratulated all the artistes and assured them full cooperation from the administration . The MLA also inspired them to organize more such exhibitions and also showcase their art pieces at online exhibitions. The former mayor also assured all possible help from the local authorities. In his remarks, the commissioner thanked the MLA and others saying that the artists were fortunate to have their guidance and help. Kailash Soni represented the artistes on dais. The programme was conducted by Arvind Trivedi and Manish Vaidya gave the vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:50 PM IST