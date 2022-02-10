Dewas: Action against 21 dumpers, fine of Rs 1.75L imposed

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of Dewas district collector Chandramouli Shukla, the mining and transport department has taken action against 21 dumpers and imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh. Action was taken after the vehicle owners made changes to the loading capacity by putting slabs/strips on the vehicles.

Mining officer Arif Khan said that joint action was taken by the mineral and transport departments, and the extra strips installed in 21 dumpers were cut away with the help of a gas-cutter. The team took action against them for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. This type of action by the mineral and transport departments will continue in the district. During the proceedings, transport officer Jaya Vasava, mineral inspector Rajkumar Varathe, mineral inspector Ramesh Solanki, and employees of the mineral and transport departments were present.

Congress ‘Ghar Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’ campaign in Vijaya Ganj Mandi

The Congress’s ‘Ghar Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’ campaign started out on Wednesday from Vijayganj Mandi village of the Dewas Assembly constituency in the presence of district Congress president Manoj Rajani and senior Congress leaders and under the leadership of block Congress president Suraj Singh Chavda from the Congress office located at Maksi Road.

In the beginning, addressing the yatra, Rajani and Congress leader Bhagwan Singh Chavda said that the purpose of the campaign was to tell the people that Kamal Nath’s term in office as the chief minister of the state was in the public interest.

Ignoring the many projects that were launched, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government today has completely reversed the processes. Whereas 100 units of electricity were being given by the Kamal Nath government for Rs 100, now electricity charges are at an all-time high.

Atrocities against women have increased, goonda raj has been re-established, the spirits of criminals are high, and educated unemployed youths are wandering from gate to gate for jobs.

Congress workers went from door to door and appealed to people to join the Congress.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:31 PM IST