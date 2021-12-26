Dewas: 300 get homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries were allotted homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) through Punjab National Bank on Sunday.

MLA Gayatri Raje Puar addressed the gathering at Malhar Smriti Auditorium.

She said to make the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reality, the loans to 446 beneficiaries have been sanctioned through Punjab National Bank today and 11 of them were presented loan cheques.

MLA said all thanks to PM's thinking, the needy are getting their own homes. Dewas municipal corporation has allotted homes to the beneficiaries with prompt work, she added.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan said that Dewas is the first municipal corporation in Ujjain division to outsource maintenance of homes under PMAY.

He said loans of Rs 7.76 crores were sanctioned by Punjab National Bank and Rs 4.70 crores were given to the corporation, due to which the corporation is giving possession of buildings to the beneficiaries.

Possession letter of 300 beneficiaries and homes were allotted to 11 beneficiaries symbolically.

Deputy commissioner finance Punit Shukla, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Shahid Ali and officials of Punjab National Bank and large number of beneficiaries were present.

District president Rajiv Khandelwal, former mayor Subhash Sharma, Mandal president Sachin Joshi, Ganesh Patel and AGM of Punjab National Bank Pushpendra Rathod, deputy commissioner finance Punit Shukla, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Shahid Ali and officials of Punjab National Bank and large number of beneficiaries were present.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:02 PM IST