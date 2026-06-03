Devotees Seek Probe Into Ramdwara Affairs In Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees associated with Ramdwara Dham and local residents have submitted a memorandum to the administration seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the institution's management, finances and property affairs.

The group addressed the complaint to the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) and submitted it through Tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma. The memorandum alleges a lack of transparency in the management of Ramdwara Dham's assets and income.

The applicants said late mahant Nirmalramji Maharaj managed the shrine efficiently and attracted large numbers of devotees during his tenure.

The complainants also alleged that a building linked to nearly 1,880 sq ft of Ramdwara Dham property was sold under disputed circumstances.

They claimed that a sale deed registered on Dec 25, 2024, recorded a transaction of about Rs 20 lakh, well below the property's market value.

The group further alleged damage to the samadhi of Saint Nirmalramji Maharaj and changes to the shrine premises that hurt religious sentiments.

They have demanded a fair inquiry, legal action if irregularities are established, and an independent trust board to manage and protect the institution's assets.