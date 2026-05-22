Devotees Perform Aarti At Dhar's Bhojshala Amid Tight Security On First Friday After MP High Court Verdict; Dhar SP Warns Troublemakers In VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees performed ‘aarti’ at the Bhojshala Temple Complex on first Friday, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed site a temple.

Friday being a day for Muslims' 'Jumma Namaaz', witnessed heavy security at the premises as Hindus performed their rituals.

A large police force in and around the complex was deployed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

VIDEO | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees perform 'Aarti' inside Bhojshala temple complex amid tight security measures.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YTBxgPqlQx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

A video of Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma went viral on social media in which he warned strict action against anyone trying to disturb law and order.

Addressing people from a police vehicle, the SP said the administration was fully prepared and no one would be allowed to create tension or spread rumours regarding the court order.

Watch the video below :

🗣️ Dhar SP Sachin Sharmaʼs strong warning ahead of Friday at Bhojshala: “By Thursday evening, everyone had enough time to spread whatever misinformation they wanted.”



“Now, only the law will prevail. If anyone has the guts, let them try to disturb the atmosphere at Bhojshala on… pic.twitter.com/CKh54XI8ze — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 22, 2026

Barricades were placed near the temple complex and police personnel carried out continuous monitoring in the area.

A large number of Hindu devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex and offered prayers and performed aarti peacefully under police supervision.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently ruled that the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, ending a long-running dispute over the site. Following the order, Hindu groups welcomed the decision and began offering prayers at the complex.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Dhar SP Sachin Sharma and other Dhar Police personell inspect security arrangements around the Bhojshala temple on horseback. pic.twitter.com/WT0vORRUGE — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Earlier...

Earlier, under an arrangement made by the Archaeological Survey of India in 2003, Hindus were allowed to perform puja on Tuesdays while Muslims offered namaz on Fridays at the site.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati and play the conch shell following the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which banned Friday namaz at the Bhojshala complex. pic.twitter.com/23feA7wS8s — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the Muslim side has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict. Howsever, the court has declared the site a temple.