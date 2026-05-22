Devotees Perform Aarti At Dhar's Bhojshala Amid Tight Security On First Friday After MP High Court Verdict; Dhar SP Warns Troublemakers In VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees performed ‘aarti’ at the Bhojshala Temple Complex on first Friday, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed site a temple.
Friday being a day for Muslims' 'Jumma Namaaz', witnessed heavy security at the premises as Hindus performed their rituals.
A large police force in and around the complex was deployed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.
A video of Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma went viral on social media in which he warned strict action against anyone trying to disturb law and order.
Addressing people from a police vehicle, the SP said the administration was fully prepared and no one would be allowed to create tension or spread rumours regarding the court order.
Watch the video below :
Barricades were placed near the temple complex and police personnel carried out continuous monitoring in the area.
A large number of Hindu devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex and offered prayers and performed aarti peacefully under police supervision.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently ruled that the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, ending a long-running dispute over the site. Following the order, Hindu groups welcomed the decision and began offering prayers at the complex.
Earlier...
Earlier, under an arrangement made by the Archaeological Survey of India in 2003, Hindus were allowed to perform puja on Tuesdays while Muslims offered namaz on Fridays at the site.
Meanwhile, the Muslim side has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict. Howsever, the court has declared the site a temple.