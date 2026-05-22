Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Softens Its Stand On Unruly Institute Of Engineering And Technology Students To Protect Careers | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Although their act of vandalism tarnished the image of the institution, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided not to let the episode derail the careers of the BTech final-year students involved.

The controversy erupted after around 150 final-year BTech students residing at Ramanujan Boys Hostel allegedly vandalised government property during a booze party in the early hours of Sunday.

Videos of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) students dancing in a semi-nude state to DJ music and damaging chairs, tables, water tanks and windowpanes went viral on social media, triggering outrage and prompting the institute to form an inquiry committee.

The committee found the students guilty of indiscipline and recommended strict action, including withholding placement opportunities and examination results, besides imposing a fine of? 25,000 each.

However, the university administration appeared to have softened its stand after the students publicly apologised and admitted their mistake through a video appeal seeking leniency.

On Thursday, DAVV Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai held a meeting with IET Director Prof Pratosh Bansal and hostel wardens to review the inquiry report and the apology submitted by the students.

While expressing displeasure over the damage caused to hostel property, the university decided against taking steps that could adversely affect the future of the final-year students.

The Vice Chancellor directed the institute to release the students' results on time and also instructed officials not to inform placement companies about the incident. The university is also considering reducing the proposed fine amount.

Relief for the students, however, comes with conditions. They have been asked to vacate the hostel within 48 hours and submit a written apology in the presence of their parents before any leniency is formally granted.

Most of the students involved are in their final year. Keeping their future in mind, some relaxation in punishment can be considered, the Vice Chancellor said.

Divisional Commissioner Seeks Report

Meanwhile, the issue has drawn the attention of the divisional commissioner's office, which has sought a detailed report on the entire episode. Singhai said the university would submit the report by Saturday.