Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Sees Record-Low Response In First Round | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has witnessed an unprecedentedly low response in the first phase of its CUET-PG counselling process for postgraduate admissions.

Only around 1,500 students have registered for admission to 23 postgraduate programmes, competing for 1,480 available seats.

According to university officials, this is the first time in DAVV’s history that the initial counselling round has attracted such a low number of applicants. Except for MBA programmes, most courses, including MA and Master of Social Work (MSW), received fewer than 100 applications.

The admissions are being conducted through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG). More than 6.5 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level exam, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared the results data with universities in the second week of May, following which DAVV began its counselling process.

The university is offering admissions to 23 programmes, including 16 MBA programmes in sectors such as Financial Administration, Marketing Management, Human Resource, Finance Services, Foreign Trade, Business Economics, Computer Management and E-Commerce.

Other courses include MA programmes in Clinical Psychology, Geography, History, Political Science and Sociology, along with LLM and MSW.

With the registration process now complete, DAVV will prepare a merit list of applicants. Students will be required to fill in their course preferences between June 16 and June 21. Seat allotment based on rankings will be announced on June 25.

Selected candidates will then have to report to their respective departments, including IMS, IIPS, Economics, EMRC, Law and Computer Science, among others, for document verification. Applicants will need to submit Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, graduation records, caste and income certificates, domicile certificates and other required documents. Verification will be completed within two days.

CUET coordinator Dr Rajesh Sharma said that after the completion of the first-round seat allotment process, registrations for the next counselling round will begin. Students will be able to apply for the subsequent round between June 25 and July 5.