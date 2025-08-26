Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Receives ₹14 Crore Grant For Centre For Jain Studies

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has received a major boost for its Centre for Jain Studies, with the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), Government of India, sanctioning Rs 13.94 crore as the first-phase grant under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The total approved funding for the project stands at Rs 27 crore. The Centre for Jain Studies will serve as a national facility dedicated to the preservation, promotion and enhancement of Jain heritage and culture, offering academic programmes, conducting research and contributing to the Indian Knowledge System.

The centre will facilitate interdisciplinary research, bringing together scholars from various fields to explore Jainism's multifaceted contributions and scientific validation of Jain practices such as ahimsa, aahar, mantra etc. It will promote global understanding of Jainism by collaborating with national and international institutions.

It will also serve as a hub for community engagement, providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration between scholars, practitioners and the general public. It will also act as a nodal centre for academic, cultural and social activities aligned with Jain traditions.

The Centre for Jain Studies will have a state-of-the-art building, designed in the light of Architecture of Jain Cultural Heritage and Ancient Indian Knowledge Centres. It will also have an Art and Sculpture Gallery, an Exhibition Hall, Yoga and Meditation Hall, Library, Studios, Laboratories, Committee Rooms along with Academic and Administrative block.

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai stated, ‘This funding will help us establish the Centre for Jain Studies as a world-class hub for academic excellence, cultural preservation and community outreach. We are committed to delivering on the vision set forth by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.’

DAVV registrar Prajwal Khare has emphasised that this first phase of funding will enable the initiation of infrastructure development, recruitment and programme planning.

Rajnish Jain appointed as director

Prof Rajnish Jain from IMS has been appointed as the director of the centre and Prof Rahul Singhai from IIPS as the deputy director. Jain said that the centre is expected to start its academic and outreach activities in the coming months, with proposed conferences and workshops planned for September–October 2025.