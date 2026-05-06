Devguradia Trenching Ground: Indore Municipal Commissioner Inspects, Focuses On Cleanliness | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted a detailed inspection of the Devguradia Trenching Ground, reviewing key waste management facilities and directing officials to ensure comprehensive cleanliness and operational readiness within three days.

During the visit, Singhal was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh and senior officials from various municipal departments. The inspection covered major units at the site, including the Bio-CNG Plant, Nepra dry waste processing facility, Construction and Demolition (C&D) Plant, Swachhta Pari unit, Green Waste Plant, and landfill zone.

The commissioner began with an extensive review of the Bio-CNG plant, where he examined the daily intake of wet waste, waste measurement systems, gas generation from organic waste, machinery functioning, gas output, and its distribution and utilisation process. He instructed plant operators to ensure that all systems operate strictly in accordance with Swachh Survekshan protocols and standards.

At the Nepra plant, Singhal assessed dry waste segregation and disposal mechanisms, as well as the efficiency of waste-sorting operations. He also reviewed the daily volume of waste processed, employee deployment, and the health and safety measures available to workers. Special attention was also given to the collection and processing of C&D waste material, with the commissioner emphasising improved management and strict adherence to cleanliness norms.

Singhal directed officials to carry out large-scale sanitation drives, strengthen infrastructure, and maintain spotless conditions across all plants and surrounding premises within the deadline. He stressed that operational efficiency alone is not enough and that visible cleanliness, organised processing systems, and proper safety standards will play a crucial role in maintaining Indore’s reputation as a leading clean city.

Awareness drive at Scheme No 140 chaupati

Indore: As part of its ongoing campaign to make the city single-use plastic free, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a Single-Use Plastic Free Market Awareness Chaupal at Scheme No 140 Chaupati under Zone 19. The initiative aimed to educate traders and citizens about the harmful effects of single-use plastic and promote biodegradable alternatives.

Officials, NGO representatives, and local shopkeepers participated actively. Traders were urged to stop plastic usage, keep two separate dustbins for wet and dry waste outside their shops, and encourage customers to maintain cleanliness. Participants collectively took a cleanliness pledge and committed to transforming the chaupati into an ideal clean and plastic-free market.

IMC sends five DPRs for PMAY 2.0 approval

Indore: Singhal inspected proposed housing project sites under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 in Sanawadia, Badiyakima, and Umrikheda villages. Accompanied by senior officials and consultants, he reviewed project progress and directed authorities to ensure timely benefits for eligible beneficiaries with full transparency and adherence to government guidelines.

The IMC has sent five Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to the Madhya Pradesh government for approval. The proposals include construction of 6,048 EWS 1BHK units, 1,368 2BHK units, and 720 3BHK units. Notably, two DPRs for Tapti Parisar Treasure Fantasy and Badiyakima have already received central government approval, paving the way for early implementation of affordable housing projects.