Development Reaches Bakaner, But Not Its Roads | FP photo

Bakaner (Dhar) (madhya pradesh): A 250-metre stretch of road connecting Bakaner town to the main highway via Ghatwal Bridge has turned into a daily nightmare for residents, students and commuters over the past several years.

Despite repeated complaints, the local gram panchayat and the administration have not acted, triggering public anger.

The road, considered the town's lifeline, is riddled with large, deep potholes that fill with mud and water during the monsoon, making them difficult for commuters to spot.

Two-wheeler riders frequently lose balance and suffer injuries. Elderly people, women and children face particular difficulty using the stretch every day.

The poor condition of the road has raised serious concerns for students and teachers of the town's Model School, which is directly connected by this route.

Hundreds of students travel on the road every day by bicycle and other vehicles, and many have met with accidents after bicycle wheels got trapped in potholes.

Teachers have also expressed concern over the safety risk and the time lost because of the road's condition.

Residents say they have repeatedly submitted complaints to the gram panchayat and senior officials, but the authorities have only given assurances without taking any action.

They also allege that local leaders have failed to fulfil their election promises.

Rangaon Panchayat Sarpanch Rakesh Solanki said officials have discussed the issue with the PWD and are making efforts to get the road tarred.

Residents have urged the administration to take immediate cognisance of the issue and begin reconstructing the 250-metre stretch without further delay so that schoolchildren and other commuters no longer have to face the dangerous road conditions.