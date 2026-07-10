Deteriorated Road Condition Troubles Narayana Students Daily In MP's Mahidpur | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The damaged approach road to Government Higher Secondary School, Narayana, has become a major concern for students, with the muddy stretch making it difficult to reach the campus, especially during the monsoon.

The road was left in a deteriorating condition after pipeline work under the Jal Jeevan Mission and has not been restored.

According to residents, nearly the entire width of the road is covered with around four feet of mud, making it unsafe for pedestrians.

Bicycles, motorcycles and other small vehicles are also finding it difficult to pass, disrupting the daily commute of students and teachers.

School principal Omprakash Pathak has submitted a memorandum to Narayana Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Bhagwan Singh Goyal and the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue), Mahidpur, demanding immediate repair of the road.

He said nearly 225 students use the route every day and are facing inconvenience due to its poor condition.

Parents and villagers have also urged the administration to take immediate steps to repair the road and make it motorable, saying safe access to the school is essential for the convenience and safety of students.