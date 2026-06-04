Despite Pre-Monsoon Maintenance, Rain Triggers Outages In Ratlam | Fp Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As power utility crews carry out extensive pre-monsoon maintenance and tree-cutting operations across Ratlam, recurring power failures during the first spell of rain continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of the annual exercise and the lack of long-term infrastructure upgrades.

The Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company has launched its yearly maintenance drive ahead of the monsoon, inspecting power lines, equipment and trimming trees located near electricity networks. However, residents claim that despite these efforts, power supply in both urban and rural areas is often disrupted as soon as strong winds and rain arrive.

The issue has also sparked concern over the manner in which trees are being pruned. In several localities, large green trees have reportedly been cut back severely. Environmentalist Khushal Singh Purohit said vegetation management should be carried out scientifically to ensure public safety without damaging the city’s green cover.

Experts in the power sector argue that modern solutions such as Aerial Bunched (AB) cables, underground cabling, smart grids and advanced fault-management systems could significantly improve reliability and reduce weather-related disruptions.

Citizens have demanded greater transparency on maintenance spending and infrastructure upgrades, saying repeated outages suggest that temporary measures continue to take precedence over permanent solutions.