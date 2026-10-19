Desk Jobs, Aching Backs! Indore Experts Warn Of Spine Problems, Share 8 Tips To Stay Healthy | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prolonged sitting and extended hours of computer work are increasingly contributing to spine-related problems, experts said during a seminar organised at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), regional office, Indore, on the occasion of World Spine Day on Oct 16.

Spine surgeon Dr Prasad Patgaonkar spoke about ways to maintain spinal health, prevent common back and neck problems and seek timely diagnosis and treatment.

The discussion focused particularly on health issues caused by sitting for long hours at desks and working continuously on computers. Experts stressed the importance of correct sitting posture, regular physical activity and taking short breaks during work.

Simple exercises can keep spine healthy

Physiotherapist Rehan Francis demonstrated simple exercises and daily activities that can help strengthen the spine and reduce the risk of back and neck problems. The programme also focused on creating awareness about preventive spinal care.

Expert tips for a healthy spine

Take a five-minute break every 30-45 minutes.

Use an office chair with proper lumbar back support.

Prefer a revolving chair with arm support.

Keep the arms supported while using the keyboard and mouse.

Position the computer screen at eye level.

Avoid bending the neck excessively while working; keep the tilt within about 10 degrees.

Spend around 20 minutes daily on exercises for the neck, lower back and core muscles.

Increase the intensity of exercise or yoga gradually instead of making sudden increases.