Deputy Commissioner Of Police Sings Song To Encourage Commuters To Follow Traffic Rules In Indore

Deputy Commissioner Of Police Sings A Song To Encourage Commuters To Follow Traffic Rules In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police continued the road safety awareness campaign to encourage people to follow traffic rules in the city. During the campaign, DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi reviewed traffic management and road safety measures and also sang a song to encourage commuters to follow traffic rules.

During the campaign, Tripathi inspected traffic arrangements at Vijay Nagar Square. He also gave necessary instructions to traffic police officers and staff deployed on duty.

As part of the awareness drive, Tripathi presented a road safety song with the message, “Jaan hai to jahaanhai, niyamon ko maano to sammaan hai,” encouraging people to respect traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others.

The initiative attracted the attention of drivers and citizens present at the spot. Many people appreciated the effort by clapping and also pledged to follow traffic rules.

Tripathi said that following road safety rules is very important for protecting lives. He advised people to always wear helmets and seat belts, follow speed limits and respect traffic signals to reduce road accidents. He also appealed to the public to contribute towards better traffic management and road safety awareness in the city.

Traffic Police Station In-charge Arvind Dangi, other officers and the volunteers were also present during the programme.