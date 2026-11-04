Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Consoles Slain SHO Dilip Puri’s Family, Assures Justice And ₹1 Crore Aid In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

SARDARPUR/DHAR (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday visited the ancestral home of late SHO Dilip Puri at Barmandal, paid floral tribute and consoled the family.

Speaking to the media, Devda said the incident was extremely tragic and assured that whoever was found guilty would not be spared. He said several people had been detained and action would be taken under the Excise Act and other stringent legal provisions.

Referring to alleged political and Gujarat links, he said action would follow irrespective of party, family or state connections. Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma were also present

Devda said he would discuss arrangements for the education of Puri’s children with CM Mohan Yadav. He also said strict action would be taken against illegal liquor activities across the state.

The government has announced Rs 1 crore assistance to the family, martyr status and compassionate appointment for Puri’s wife as sub-inspector. An SIT has also been formed to investigate the incident.

Puri’s father Omprakash Puri said the government had announced that Government Higher Secondary School, Barmandal, would be named after Dilip Puri. He also sought installation of Puri’s statue at the school.

CM Yadav spoke to Omprakash by phone, assuring him that the culprits would not be spared and that the government stands firmly with the family, offering every possible help.