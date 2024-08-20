Department of Higher Education: Admissions Shut Despite Over 55% Seats Vacant In Madhya Pradesh Colleges | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though more than 55 per cent seats are lying vacant in colleges in Madhya Pradesh, the Department of Higher Education has been keeping the admission window shut leaving many students frustrated and uncertain about their futures. Despite scoring well in their Class 12 exams, tens of thousands of students have not been able to secure admission to their desired courses.

Hundreds of students who passed their exams with first-class marks are still waiting for a clear picture to emerge, particularly those dependent on their rankings in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses. They, too, are uncertain about whether they will be able to enrol in any college this academic year. Adding to the confusion and frustration is the fact that over 50 per cent of the seats in colleges across the state, including Indore, remain unoccupied.

Despite this, the Department of Higher Education has yet to announce a new round of admissions, leaving students in a state of limbo. Nearly two weeks have passed since the last round ended, and students are continuously visiting colleges in the hope of gaining clarity. However, the lack of information about whether a new admission round will be conducted is causing increasing concern.

Education experts are questioning the state government's approach. On one hand, the government has launched several initiatives, such as Ladli Laxmi-2, Medhavi, and Gaon Ki Beti, aimed at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, on the other hand, admissions have been closed despite the fact that thousands of students haven’t been enrolled as yet. Of the 8.3 lakh undergraduate seats available across Madhya Pradesh, only 3.7 lakh have been filled.

The numbers paint a grim picture. The situation is similarly bleak for postgraduate (PG) courses, where just 97,000 of the 2.15 lakh seats have been occupied. This means that over 5 lakh UG seats and nearly 2 lakh PG seats are still vacant. Educationist Dr Rajeev Jhalani stresses the urgent need for additional admission rounds. He said that the numbers have increased in the last two rounds, but with so many seats still unoccupied, a new round is essential.

Close to 50K seats vacant in Indore

In Indore alone, only 45,000 of the 98,000 UG seats have been filled, and just 4,000 of the 20,000 PG seats. ISBA College director Gaurav Chaudhary points out that at least 15,000 students in Indore are still waiting for admission, emphasizing the urgent need for the government to act.