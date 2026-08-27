Denied Entry Into Township, Driver Mows Down Guard, Wife Injured In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night argument over entry into an empty township turned deadly for a 35-year-old security guard on Wednesday when a speeding car driver intentionally ran him over and injured his wife outside the society gates in the Lasudia police area.

According to police, the deceased, Dharmendra Malviya, a Dewas resident, had been working as a security guard at La Exotica, a township near the Bypass containing mostly vacant plots, for the past year. He lived just outside the colony with his wife and other family members.

Suspect slapped guard over entry

The incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. Raja Kumawat arrived at the township entrance in a high-speed car with a female friend. When Malviya stopped the vehicle from entering the vacant society and asked them not to park in front of the gate, an argument broke out.

Malviya’s uncle, Manohar, said Raja became angry and slapped Malviya. Raja told him he knew his owner, following which Malviya called the owner and informed him about the incident. The owner suggested handling the matter the next morning. Raja also reportedly spoke to the owner by phone and was told to leave the premises.

Suspect returned, ran over couple

The victim’s family initially caught both suspects and made a video in which they admitted it was their mistake to argue. Raja then drove away but returned soon after. In anger, he intentionally drove his car into Malviya and his wife, Jyoti Malviya. Witnesses said he reversed and ran over Malviya again before speeding away.

Both were rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition, where Dharmendra succumbed to his injuries. Jyoti is undergoing treatment.

Police registered a murder case against Raja and his female companion. Three teams have been formed to arrest the suspects, who are at large. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track them and gather evidence.

Similar case in March

In March this year, a 42-year-old female Infosys software engineer was deliberately crushed to death by a speeding car driven by a youth in a posh residential society under Lasudia police station limits. Police arrested the suspect and his father after booking them for murder and attempted murder.