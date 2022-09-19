Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the break in rainfall, the vector-borne disease has been spreading its tentacles across the city as four more people tested positive with which the total number of cases has reached 42.

Out of 42 cases, as many as 21 cases were detected in the past 18 days. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, four people were found dengue-positive on Sunday, including two males and two females.

As far as the total number of cases is concerned, 28 men and 14 women were affected by the disease.

“More dengue cases may be detected in future, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it’s mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Patel said. He added that there was no active case in the city as all the patients had recovered and most of them were treated at home.

Private hospitals have different figures

While government records show that only 42 cases of dengue were found in the district, the number of patients in private hospitals tells a different story.

Health officials confirm dengue cases only after confirmation through the McElisa test but private hospitals rely on rapid tests and start treatment on that basis.

