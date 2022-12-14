Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from deadly dengue remained short-lived as five more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 227. Although almost all areas of the city were affected by the deadly vector-borne disease, the highest number of cases was found in the Bhanwarkuan area.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, as many as 5 people were found dengue positive on Tuesday - two men and three women.

“We are continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district. People’s support is equally important in controlling the disease’s menace. We can only survey the area after a patient from that area is found positive, but people can prevent themselves from mosquito bites by taking simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding water logging in their area, etc,” Dr Patel said.

Out of the total dengue cases in the city, 140 were male while 59 were female including 87 children.

“There are a total 5 active cases in the city and none is admitted to the hospital,” Dr Patel said.

Numbers high in private hospitals

According to officials, the number of active dengue cases is high in private hospitals but they blamed it on rapid tests. “We only consider any case as positive if found positive in the Mc Elisa test which is being conducted by the medical college and at the Government PC Sethi Hospital. Private hospitals rely on rapid tests which are not accepted by the health department,” health officials said.