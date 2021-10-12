Dengue menace: Amid Covid 19, dengue poses a new challenge in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue menace is on the rise in many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In view of a rising number of dengue cases in Khargone district, former agriculture minister of the state and MLA of Kasrawad, Sachin Yadav wrote a letter to Officer of Community Health Centre, Kasrawad and Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat, Kasrawad.

Through the letter, the former minister directed authorities on Thursday to run a cleanliness campaign and assign a nodal officer to the district for monitoring of increasing dengue cases.

He also said that with India still reeling under the second wave of COVID-19, rising cases of dengue posed a new health challenge. The administration should detect the cases, stock testing kits, fever survey, contact tracing and vector control – to prevent the spread of diseases.

He, through the letter, said that dengue was spreading its feet in Kasrawad assembly constituency. Health department teams should conduct survey and gram panchayats should be instructed to clean and spray mosquito fumigation to kill the larva in the area and take proper steps to prevent the growth of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and hold door to door survey in the area so that the spread of deadly disease like dengue could be prevented.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:02 AM IST