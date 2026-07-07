Delivery Boy Dodges Leopard Attack In Bicholi Mardana | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard attacked a delivery courier in the Bicholi Mardana area on Tuesday night, triggering widespread panic among local residents.

The entire encounter was recorded by a nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera. Following the incident, police personnel and the forest department launched an extensive search operation that continued late into the night.

The Bypass-adjacent localities frequently record wildlife movement due to their proximity to the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary and the Devguradia forest area.

Heavy rainfall had left the streets deserted. At approximately 21:00, a delivery courier arrived in the neighbourhood to deliver a parcel when the leopard emerged and lunged at him.

The courier abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot to escape the animal. He managed to escape without injuries.

Following the confrontation, local residents alerted the police control room, which subsequently notified the forest department and Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary officials.

A rescue team led by range officer Yogesh Yadav and Indore range deputy ranger Komal Paliwar arrived at the scene by 22:00. The team combed the area, but low visibility and continuous rainfall hampered the search.

Forest officials issued a public advisory instructing residents to remain indoors, keep a close watch on their children and report any fresh sightings.

"The teams searched the area extensively, but the animal could not be spotted due to the darkness and ongoing rain," Yadav said.