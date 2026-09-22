Delhi Woman Alleges Assault By Mahakal Temple Guards In Front Of Daughter In MP’s Ujjain | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman devotee from Delhi has alleged that security guards at Mahakal temple assaulted her in front of her 13-year-old daughter, pulled her by the hair and snatched her mobile phone when she tried to record the incident.

The woman, Prerna Garg, released a video detailing the alleged incident, which took place on Sept 16. She also submitted a written application at Mahakal police station.

According to Garg, the dispute began after she enquired about a room at Pandit Surya Narayan Vyas Dharamshala, where staff told her that no rooms were vacant. She later sat on the premises to search online for another hotel.

Garg alleged that security personnel asked her to leave and used abusive language when she questioned them. She claimed that when she tried to record the incident, a guard pushed her and snatched her phone. She also alleged that the guards misbehaved with her daughter.

Garg said she could not submit a complaint to the temple committee as she had to catch a train, but lodged a written application with Mahakal police.

TI Gagan Badal said police had received the application alleging assault and misbehaviour. Legal action would be taken based on facts emerging during the investigation, he said.