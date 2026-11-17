Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident In MP's Ratlam Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and three others were injured after a speeding Honda City car broke through a crash barrier and plunged into a deep ditch on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Valarundi in Ratlam district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am in the Shivgarh police station area. Four members of a family from Mira Road, Mumbai, were travelling to Kanpur when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Sabir (60), while his wife Naseem (45) and sons Saif (30) and Zaid (25) sustained injuries.

The family, originally from Kanpur, had left Mumbai on Monday evening. An expressway patrolling team reached the spot and rescued the occupants before shifting them to a medical college hospital. Doctors declared Sabir dead, while the injured are undergoing treatment.

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off during the journey. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

The accident has raised concerns over safety along the 90-km expressway stretch passing through Ratlam district.

On Monday, Collector Ajay Katesaria directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials during a Road Safety Committee meeting to install necessary signage.

Repeated accidents have highlighted the need to review vulnerable stretches, crash barriers and emergency medical facilities.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!